Donald Trump’s All in His Feelings as Fox News Poll Finds Majority of Americans Want Him Impeached and Out of Office

Donald Trump was apparently feeling some kind of way Thursday after his “friends” over at Fox News released new polling showing most of the country definitely want him to be impeached.



In fact, the Fox News poll released Wednesday showed that 51 percent of Americans not only want Trump to be impeached, they want him to be booted from the Oval Office.

Advertisement

And Trump, true to form, responded as anyone would expect of the so-called leader of the free world. He said Fox pollsters “suck” :

However, as the Washington Post points out, Trump’s outcry wa s simply not based in reality, noting :

in January 2016, he celebrated a Fox poll that showed him leading in the Iowa caucuses.

Advertisement

I mean s ince when has Fox not held Trump among its most dearest of friends?

That said, the Post further explains that Fox pollsters are among the most nonpartisan sector of that media company.

Advertisement

But guess that’s a hard thing to swal low when one is being offered some hard truths . Trump is under pressure, with House Democrats launching an impeachment probe into his asking Ukraine for help investigating his political rival Joe Biden.

And p er the Fox poll:

51 percent of respondents say the Trump administration is more corrupt than previous ones ;

66 percent say Trump’s ask of Ukraine was “not appropriate ” ;

and a majority, 48 percent, said that when it came to the impeachment inquiry, Trump— contrary to his opinion that folks “ are out to get him ”— is “getting what he deserves.”

Advertisement

And if Trump is in need of even more unvarnished truths, he may want to look no further than a new NPR/PBS News Hour/Marist poll.

In that poll, 52 percent approved of the House’s impeachment inquiry, up 2 points from two weeks ago, NPR reports.

Advertisement

But, in what may pose a bigger headache for Trump, the increase was due in large part to the number of independent voters who approve of the impeachment probe soaring, by 19 points, during the same period, according to NPR.

However, the same poll found that a vast majority—58 percent— thought it would be better to have Trump removed from office by virtue of the people’s vote, rather than impeachment.

Advertisement

Guess with that, Trump can go back to worrying about his Democratic rivals come election 2020, cold comfort as that may prove to be.