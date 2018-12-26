Photo: Pool (Getty Images)

Your “president” is trash.

There are myriad reasons why, but to outline them all, we’d have to be here all day. Let’s just focus on the most recent and relevant example.

It has become a presidential tradition to visit the troops at Christmas. It was something George W. Bush started in 2003 when he visited wounded soldiers at Walter Reed hospital. He did this every year until 2008. Barack Obama continued the tradition every year of his presidency when he visited troops at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, in Kaneohe Bay, each Christmas from 2009 to 2016.

NBC News brought up the tradition in a report in which it noted that while Donald Trump did make a phone call to troops on Christmas Day, he was the first president since 2002 to not visit troops for the holiday.

In 2017, Trumped both invited Coast Guard service members to play golf with him at his course in West Palm Beach Fla., and visited wounded troops at Walter Reed. By late evening on Tuesday however, it appeared that he would not be visiting any troops in person this year.

Keep in mind that he was already heavily criticized for not having visited troops in an active combat zone—something else other presidents have done. Last month, he not only bailed out on a visit to American military burial ground outside of Paris because it was raining, but two days later he also skipped a visit to Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day.

He later told his spokespeople Fox News that he actually should have gone to Arlington for Veterans Day, but said he was just way too busy to visit troops in a combat zone. According to a November report from the Washington Post, he also said the long flights were also part of the problem—oh, and the potential security risks involved in visiting a warzone.

All of this is a bit weird for a president who frequently brags about the size and strength of the U.S. military when he’s trying to make himself look like a badass in front of the rest of the world on social media. It could be said that it makes him look like an unsupportive jackass.

The media, of course, was a lot more polite in their reporting on the issue—with most outlets simply noting that he had not visited the troops for the holiday and not pointing out that he should be ashamed of that fact.

So is it possible he was shamed into making a last-minute trip to visit the troops after all?

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted on Wednesday afternoon that the “president” and his “first lady” paid a visit to troops in Iraq.

“President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas,” the spin doctor wrote on Twitter.

And indeed, many outlets picked up the story and labeled Trump’s visit a “surprise” for the troops.

Surprise indeed.

Now, to be fair, it is logical that a presidential visit to a warzone would not be announced ahead of time for obvious reasons. As much as some may wish that foreign combatants would kidnap him, free him of that horrible fake hair on his head, and rid the United States of what has become a most embarrassing problem—it would be treasonous to set the “president” up for a Drop Squad style kidnapping.

Let’s not pretend, however, that this visit wasn’t the result of his enormous ego and pride kicking in after getting repeatedly roasted for not having done what was right in the first place.

As a president, you shouldn’t have to be shamed into doing what is decent and kind, especially as it pertains to the military that you brag about so much so people can reassure you that yes, you have the biggest wee wee in the world, Donnie.

You are commander-in-chief of our armed forces, and as such, you, above anyone else, should be bending over backwards to show them the respect they deserve for doing what your “bone spurs” would not allow you to do.

Coward.

We should hope that the troops at least enjoyed the visit. Melania going along was also something of a big deal, as first ladies generally do not travel to combat zones with the president.

Nevertheless, let this be a reminder that your “president” is a waste of air. The sooner we are rid of him, the better.

Good grief.