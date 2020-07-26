Doja Cat Gets Coronavirus After Mocking People Who Are Afraid of Coronavirus

Photo : Arturo Holmes ( Getty Images )

Doja Cat, the “Say So” and “Dindu Nuffin” singer, says she was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.



“It was a four day symptom freak-out,” Doja revealed in an interview with Capital Xtra on Friday. “Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and... I don’t know how I got it but I got it.”

It’s an ironic turn of events given that Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, was on Instagram Live in March and making fun of people who were scared of the disease that continues to take lives in the U.S. and around the world.

“Bitch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherfucking beer version of that shit,” she said at the time, according to a report from Buzzfeed.

“I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona,” she added, referring to the popular beer, “’cos I don’t give a fuck about corona, bitch. It’s a flu!” She said those afraid of the virus were “pussy.” “You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that’s all you gotta do,” she said. “Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona.”

Luckily, Doja says she has recovered and is “fine” now. This is probably true, since the singer has found the strength to get on Twitter recently and throw some sort of shade about her aforementioned near-cancellation:

“Remember when people said I was black when I had a #1 alongside three other Black women but now the same people wanna say I’m white?” she wrote, in a statement I am still trying to decipher and find logic in.

“Maybe I’m not the one here with ‘identity issues,’” Doja added.

In May, Twitter discovered that Doja enjoys spending time in chat rooms with racist white men, and reportedly made jokes in those chat rooms about not wanting to be Black, among other things.

“The narrative that it’s a white supremacist chat is completely incorrect,” the singer said at the time. “I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to anyone I offended.”