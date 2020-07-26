Doja Cat Gets Coronavirus After Mocking People Who Are Afraid of Coronavirus

Doja Cat, the “Say So” and “Dindu Nuffin” singer, says she was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.
“It was a four day symptom freak-out,” Doja revealed in an interview with Capital Xtra on Friday. “Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and... I don’t know how I got it but I got it.”
It’s an ironic turn of events given that Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, was on Instagram Live in March and making fun of people who were scared of the disease that continues to take lives in the U.S. and around the world.
“Bitch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherfucking beer version of that shit,” she said at the time, according to a report from Buzzfeed.
“I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona,” she added, referring to the popular beer, “’cos I don’t give a fuck about corona, bitch. It’s a flu!”
She said those afraid of the virus were “pussy.”
“You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that’s all you gotta do,” she said. “Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona.”
Luckily, Doja says she has recovered and is “fine” now. This is probably true, since the singer has found the strength to get on Twitter recently and throw some sort of shade about her aforementioned near-cancellation:
“Remember when people said I was black when I had a #1 alongside three other Black women but now the same people wanna say I’m white?” she wrote, in a statement I am still trying to decipher and find logic in.
“Maybe I’m not the one here with ‘identity issues,’” Doja added.
In May, Twitter discovered that Doja enjoys spending time in chat rooms with racist white men, and reportedly made jokes in those chat rooms about not wanting to be Black, among other things.
“The narrative that it’s a white supremacist chat is completely incorrect,” the singer said at the time. “I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to anyone I offended.”
DISCUSSION
I just saw some crazy video yesterday about a woman in austin who was like a pharmacist or something but now pulls in 6 figures a month acting like a dog on her instagram and an onlyfans page so at this point I just figure everything in the world is stupid enough that every idiotic notion and trend will bubble its way to the surface. Doja cat I guess is one of them.
I have a friend of mine, works for the State department, stationed in Dominican Republican. His wife is a good friend of mine, and I took the photos at their wedding last year. She could only stay with him a couple of months in the DR before she had to come back and get her diplomatic passport, that was the end of the year last year. Then coronavirus hit. The government was shutting down and the branch that was supposed to process her passport was affected. It delayed her trip out.
They managed to get the passport out the day they closed down, but by then it didn’t matter. The DR had shut down all incoming flights. So for the last 4 months, my friend’s been stuck at her mom’s house, unable to see her husband, and it’s been almost a year.
Now he has COVID-19. They’re trying to figure out if he needs to get med-e-vac back to the states. My friend is losing her mind because she has no idea if she’s ever gonna see him again.
So it’s super fucking annoying that people act like this shit is no big deal. Maybe it’s no big deal for YOU (and by “you” I mean Doja cat) because you have millions of dollars and an entourage and health insurance, but I have friends who don’t have health insurance because they’re out of a job, I Have friends who have no idea if they’ll see their husband again because of coronavirus, and I have a friend who I don’t know if he’ll recover because he’s working for the US in a poor country and sick with that fucking virus.