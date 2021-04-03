DMX Hospitalized and in Critical Condition After Apparent Drug Overdose

DMX performs at Masters Of Ceremony 2019 at Barclays Center on June 28, 2019 in New York City. Photo : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images )

Yonkers rap legend DMX was rushed to a New York hospital Friday night after reportedly suffering a drug overdose which triggered a heart attack at the 50-year-old’s home around 11 p.m.

TMZ first reported and Billboard confirmed that DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was taken to a hospital in White Plains, New York, and is in the critical care unit. One source told TMZ that Simmons is currently in a “vegetative state,” while another source said he does have “some brain activity.” Doctors who are treating him have “cautioned he may not make it,” TMZ reports.



As The Root previously reported, DMX has a history of struggling with substance abuse—as millions around America and the world have—and was last in rehab in 2019 following a 12-month prison sentence for tax evasion.

Rappers and other celebrities such as Killer Mike, Missy Elliot, Rick Ross, Viola Davis and Gabrielle Union are calling for prayers and “healing energy” for DMX on Twitter.

This is devastating news to the Hip Hop world and to the world at large. We hope with our deepest sincerity that the legendary rapper pulls through. We are with you X, and we wish you a full and speedy recovery.

The Root will update this story with any further developments in regard to Simmons’ condition.