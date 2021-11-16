We all know it’s not a party until a Soul Train line breaks out. DJ Cassidy is taking that to the next level with his latest Pass the Mic special.

Variety reports DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Soul Train Edition 2021 follows The Soul Train Music Awards on BET, which air Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 pm ET. While Cassidy is keeping some guests under lock and key, hip hop pioneers Kurtis Blow and Melle Mel will join R&B legends Charlie Wilson and Stephanie Mills, who is also set to appear with Chaka Khan in the next Verzuz.

That is a party lineup if we’ve ever seen one. Seriously, it is impossible to not dance to “Never Knew Love Like This Before.”

“Two undisputed R&B icons and two undisputed hip-hop icons who all came to prominence at a similar and very transformative time,” Cassidy said.

This is the fourth Pass the Mic special to air on BET, with the first accompanying last year’s Soul Train Music Awards. The DJ and host began the original web series in May 2020 while we were still stuck in quarantine. He has taken it to the White House for presidential inaugurations and the runway for a Tommy Hilfiger campaign.

From Variety:

“The conversations I had filming this edition, I never wanted to end,” Cassidy said. “I listened to surreal first-hand stories about a time in the very early ’80s when the fledgling hip-hop culture of the South Bronx merged with the art world and punk-rock scene of downtown New York City. I’ve always been fascinated by this widely influential intersection. If I could go back in time to live through another era, this would be the time that I’d put on my DeLorean’s flux capacitor.”

The TV special is just one of many irons Cassidy has in the fire. He also co-produced “Diamond Life” by Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige for Snoop’s new album Algorithm.

The Soul Train Music Awards air Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 pm ET on BET, followed by DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic: BET Soul Train Edition 2021.