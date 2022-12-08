We may earn a commission from links on this page.

We’re family, right? So I can be honest?



While we all love Disneyland, let’s not act like the struggle to feel seen and properly represented at the Happiest Place on Earth isn’t very real. Yes, it’s great to have our favs like Viola Davis pull up and narrate the Candlelight Ceremony and Processional or have Splash Mountain transformed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in order to rectify its highly-questionable origin, but Disneyland can always use a little more seasoning.

Thankfully, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever kicking ass and taking names in theaters, now is the perfect time to capitalize on the film’s immense popularity and blacken things up a bit at the Disneyland Resort. That means that in the wake of T’Challa’s death, all of our favorite Wakandans have set up shop throughout the park—just in time for the holidays.

There are some really dope activations in the Black Panther Celebration Garden that include a memorial with a moving quote from T’Challa, as well as ample opportunities to snap some pics with a wall emblazoned with “Wakanda Forever” or this breathtaking black and purple statue:

Around the Avengers Campus, you’ll also find M’Baku—yes, ladies; that M’Baku—on the prowl inviting recruits to partake in “The Way of the Jabari,” while the Dora Molaje are always a welcome sight:

And for those wondering if Wakandans have also infiltrated the kitchen, the answer is a resounding yes. The Flavors of Wakanda marketplace features traditional African dishes such as Maafe—a ground peanut stew that’s served with naan and includes sweet potatoes, tomatoes, black-eyed peas and spices—and Peri-Peri Chicken with Jollof rice.



Sadly, while these are all welcome additions to Disneyland Resort, they’re only available until January 8th. (I know, I know.) So after you knock out wrapping all those Christmas presents, you might wanna make a move to Disneyland ASAP to join Shuri, Okoye, and the rest of us honorary Wakandans.



To learn more about Disneyland’s celebration of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, hit up their website and thank me later.