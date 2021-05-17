Disney Launches Onyx Collective for Creators of Color; Questlove, Oprah Winfrey, Ryan Coogler, Nikole Hannah-Jones Among First Collaborators

Questlove (L), Orpah Winfrey, Ryan Coogler, and Nikole Hannah-Jones. Photo : Amy Sussman/Rodin Eckenroth/Vivien Killilea for Palm Springs International Film Festival/Mike Coppola for Peabody Awards ( Getty Images )

A new content brand from Disney General Entertainment dedicated to creators of color and underrepresented voices will be headed to a screen near you soon, The Root has learned.



The Onyx Collective, which is set to be housed on Hulu per a press release sent to The Root, will showcase curated projects such as films and docuseries in an effort to build upon Disney’s commitment to inclusive storytelling. Freeform President Tara Duncan will continue to spearhead the effort as more projects are added.

“Our industry is immeasurably enriched by the incredible talents of emerging and established creators of color. Launching Onyx Collective allows us to be the best partners to those creators, providing them with the support they need to do their best work,” said Chairman of Walt Disney Television Entertainment Dana Walden in a statement. “Tara Duncan is a gifted executive with fantastic instincts. With her leading this talented team, we have the opportunity to tell transformative stories that authentically represent our audience and are essential to our success.”

Duncan added: “We’re building a home where creators of color are inspired, empowered and have unparalleled access to reach audiences around the world. This artist-first approach will make Onyx Collective synonymous with entertaining, brave and bold ideas told from a distinct point of view. I’m humbled by the opportunity and all of the possibilities.”

Those possibilities are already shaping up to be pretty spectacular as a handful of big names and even bigger works are expected to be released under this banner including but not limited to: The 1619 Project from Nikole Hannah-Jones and Oprah Winfrey and Questlove’s Summer of Soul (...or When the Revolution Could Not be Televised). Additionally, powerhouse director Ryan Coogler and Insecure star Natasha Rothwell have signed on to bring their creative prowess to the brand.

There is no word yet on a potential release date for those projects.