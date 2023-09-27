Disney+ Hidden Gems That Aren’t The Princess and the Frog

Tiana is a legendary, groundbreaking Disney character. She’s so influential, The Princess and the Frog is a favorite on Disney+. However, the streaming platform has a plethora of Black programming to enjoy when you’re not visiting Tiana and Louis in New Orleans. For those rare occasions that you’re looking for something other than the classic movie, these are some choices for family programming not called The Princess and the Frog.
The Little Mermaid
The new hit isn’t exactly a hidden gem, but we can’t talk about Disney movies without shouting out Halle Bailey’s star-making turn as Ariel.
Strange World
If you missed this animated movie about a family’s adventure into a secret world, you weren’t the only one. However, Gabrielle Union and Jaboukie Young-White steal this fun little story.
Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire
An animated sci-fi anthology featuring stories of new heroes in an afrofuturism setting? Yes, sign us up immediately!
Rise
Go behind the life story of one of basketball’s most popular stars in this movie chronicling Giannis Antetokoumpo and his brothers’ journey to the NBA.
Saturdays
Roller skating rinks are an important part of Black culture, it’s joyous to see it being celebrated for the next generation in this Disney Channel series.
Gargoyles
We had the best cartoons in the ‘90s and Gargoyles is exhibit No. 1. Starring the voices of Keith David and Salli Richardson, it effortlessly blends modern stories of discrimination, gun violence, capitalism and gentrification into its supernatural, sword and sorcery origins. Though it’s extremely ‘90s, it still holds up well.
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Before Tiana became Disney’s first official Black princess, we had Brandy as Cinderella. She and Whitney singing “Impossible - It’s Possible” will always be iconic. Brandy and Paolo Montalban will reprise their roles as Cinderella and King Charming in the upcoming film, Descendants: The Rise of Red.
Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes
For the little kids, Doc McStuffins will always be a classic. But try introducing them to this series about a trio of young African superheroes, whose adventures also help them learn important lessons about friendship.
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
A young Black girl whose superpower is her intelligence is the show I’ve been waiting a lifetime for. Seriously, this one is fun for both kids and adults to watch.
Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper
If you’re looking to teach kids about the importance of nature, Christian Cooper’s explorations of various bird species might be something different for them to try.
Black Travel Across America
This one is strictly for older kids who can process and understand the troubled, racist history of Black Americans. It explores stops from the Green Book, as well as highlights current Black businesses ties to history.
K.C. Undercover
Before she was the Emmy-winning star of Euphoria and the MCU Spider-Man films, Zendaya was a breakout Disney star in this ridiculously fun comedy about a family of spies.
The Proud Family
The trailblazing early 2000s animated series about Penny Proud and her family was such a fan favorite, it was one of the first things audiences demanded when Disney+ was announced. And then we actually got an even bolder, more outspoken new series with The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.
Black Panther
It may be a stretch to call Black Panther family programming, but we all know that kids love Marvel movies. Plus, the regality and pride of the river ceremony is something every Black kid should get to see.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
I will never get over Ramonda showing the rest of the world that the women of Wakanda ain’t nothin’ fuck wit.