Diddy's Son Justin Combs Allegedly Threatened Former Da Band Member. Here's What Happened Next

Justin Combs, son of Sean “Diddy” Combs, is making it clear he’s not here for anybody speaking negatively about his father. And this latest interview from a former Da Band member is just further proof of that.

That's So Random With Roy Wood Jr CC Share Subtitles Off

English Roy Wood Jr. On Why Automated Checkout Lines Are Getting On Our Last Nerve

Chopper, a rapper who rose to prominence as a part of Diddy’s short-lived hip-hop group called Da Band, recently sat down for an interview with the Art of Dialogue where he revealed that he and the younger Combs got into a verbal spat that ended with him threatening to assault the young star.

Advertisement

The reason for their fight is allegedly because Combs wasn’t happy about previous comments Chopper made in an earlier interview where he claimed to have walked in on Diddy doing some questionable things and kissing a notable male music figure. Chopper also called Diddy “gay” but made it clear that it wasn’t “bad” if it was just his preference.

Advertisement

Speaking to the verbal altercation with the younger Combs, the rapper explained:

“He called me on Instagram. I picked up and he was like, ‘I don’t appreciate what you doing to my daddy, bruh.’ He was talking gangster to me. I had to let him know I would beat the shit out of lil’ a**. I seen Justin when he was little boy. “ know know at the end of the day he was hurt, but I had to let him know that he was a little boy to me and the fruits of [his] labor that [his] little sprouty ass is enjoying is off Da Band as well. So n*gga, shut your lil’ a** up.”

Chopper Reveals Diddy Is Gay & Says He Caught Him With A Powerful Male Figure.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the younger Combs has stood up for his dad. As we previously told you, he and his other brother Christian and Quincy reportedly almost got physical with singer Ray J over some comments he made about their father around Halloween 2024.

Advertisement

Thankfully, the would be incident was diffused by fellow singer Chris Brown before it could go any further.