Diddy is Still Quietly Making Millions From Behind Bars, Thanks to This One Source

As Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to show up day in and day out for his federal sex trafficking trial, many people may be wondering if and how he’s still making money while locked up. Luckily for those people, we finally have a clue.

It’s no secret that the hip-hop mogul made waves and made millions as a producer/rapper/businessman, thanks to his label Bad Boy Records. Having worked with countless artists, expanded into different territories outside of music such as alcohol and other lifestyle ventures—Diddy amassed an insane amount of wealth over the years, cementing himself as a huge fixture in the industry.

But with a federal trial, a myriad of lawsuits lobbed against him and mounting legal fees—it begs the question of just how the “I’ll Be Missing You” artist is able to monetarily sustain himself.

Well, it seems we may finally have an answer. Per a new report, Diddy has a side hustle that’s bringing in millions while he sits behind bars: renting out his $60 million private jet, Gulfstream G550. The luxury aircraft has allegedly been used over 100 times since his arrest in September 2024 with slow-ups just beginning to take place earlier this month, according to The US Sun.

It’s also racked up close to 150,000 miles so far and goes for nearly $36,000 for a trip, meaning that even while locked up, Diddy has made over $4 million and cashing out, though the folks getting the jet don’t know who the owner is. (And probably for good reason).

Keep in mind, this is the same jet that he once offered to put up as collateral in an attempt to get out of jail on bail. Unfortunately for him, the offer was rejected by a judge. Hopefully, however, he’ll put these millions to good use as his legal fate continues to play out.