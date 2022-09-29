P. Diddy has found himself in some legal trouble thanks to a former nanny who used to take care of his children.

On Tuesday, a nanny, who’s been identified as Jane Doe, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Diddy for allegedly firing her after she told him that she was pregnant, according to TMZ.

This lawsuit claims that Doe became a full-time nanny for Diddy’s twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, after Kim Porter, the children’s mother, passed away in November 2018. She was responsible for watching the twins 24/7 the day after Porter died, according to TMZ.

In August 2020, Doe got pregnant and told Diddy that she needed maternity leave. Allegedly, when Doe was about to begin her leave, Diddy instead terminated her employment.

More from TMZ:

Roe claims she was told through Diddy’s reps she was canned because she was pregnant and unmarried — which “purportedly set a bad example” for his daughters. She’s seeking unspecified damages.

Diddy and his team wasted no time denying the allegations shortly after the lawsuit was announced.

A spokesperson for Diddy told TMZ on Tuesday evening, “This lawsuit is a meritless shakedown to extort money from Mr. Combs. Raven is not the niece of Kim Porter as she falsely alleges; nor is there any legal basis for this case to be filed under the anonymity as a ”Jane Doe”. Raven was a part time babysitter to the twins who Mr. Combs kept on the job back in 2018 to provide continuity for the twins following the untimely death of their mother. Mr. Combs graciously permitted Raven to live in his home with her son and treated them like ‘family’.”



It continued, “Her babysitting services were always intended to be temporary especially since the girls were getting older and spending most of the day at school. In fact, Raven’s transition out of her role was planned and agreed to by her long before she even mentioned that she was pregnant. Mr. Combs will take swift and immediate action to protect his family against these false claims.”

It seems there are two sides to this story. We’ll have to wait to see if this lawsuit actually goes to trial.