Did We Stutter? A Spinoff of The Office Centered Around Stanley is Gaining Attention

Screenshot : NBC/YouTube

Fans of the NBC series The Office are getting in their last viewings before it disappears from Netflix in 2021, when the beloved show moves to NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock. While many are waiting to hear if the Peacock launch will come with a reboot of the show, one cast member is aiming to keep the hilarity coming regardless.



If you like The Office, then you know all about Stanley Hudson, a retired sales rep at the show’s paper company Dunder Mifflin. Through his “over it” attitude regarding any and all of boss Michael Scott’s (Steve Carrell) shenanigans to his undying love of “pretzel day,” we can’t think of a single thing to dislike about good ol’ Stanley. Even if you’re not a fan of the show, Stanley GIFs have become increasingly popular via social media sites because, with a single look of joy, annoyance, or disdain, Stanley is relatable.

Leslie David Baker, who portrays Stanley, launched a Kickstarter campaign in order to fund a spinoff starring the character, and it’s already gained a ton of traction online. The show is titled Uncle Stan: Coming Out of Retirement, and per the synopsis, it’s centered around Stanley leaving the “white sand beaches” of Florida in order to help his nephew Lucky run a flower/motorcycle shop in Los Angeles.

“With his business failing, his kids growing up without enough attention, and on the brink of losing his patience with the cast of characters he has working in the shop, Lucky is going to need all the help he can get from no-nonsense Uncle Stan,” the caption reads. As of press time, over $28,000 has been raised out of the campaign’s $300,000 goal, thanks to the generous donations of 176 backers. The fundraiser ends on August 1.

Of course, a production of this magnitude (especially in the age of COVID-19) poses a few risks and challenges, which are outlined on the Kickstarter page. Nevertheless, the cast and crew are committed to seeing this project to fruition and aim to have a safe workspace to get the job done.

“With our team of entertainment professionals that between them have decades of experience in the industry, we will help ensure that we stick to our scheduled production and reward fulfillment schedule,” the outline continues. “In addition to our amazing team, we will also be doing our best to offset any unforeseen risks with production insurance, contingency plans, and frequent communication between our team members, and you, our fans.”

Until then, watch a few of Stanley’s best moments below.