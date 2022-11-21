Ahem, even some of the world’s greatest and most talented athletes get confused. On Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that their controversial star guard Kyrie Irving would be available against the Nets. Although he didn’t play, a large group of Black Hebrew Israelites showed up outside Barclays Center in support of Irving.



Considering the mess Kyrie Irving has put himself in for the past month, I was not surprised a group like this showed up for Irving. What did surprise me is when Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown seemingly showed support for the group on Twitter. In a tweet responding to a video showing the group outside the arena, Brown wrote, “Energy.”

It’s not shocking that Brown tweeted in support of Irving, he’s been doing that ever since he was suspended. What is shocking is that he tweeted in support of a group that seemingly agrees with antisemitic tropes, such as the many ones stated in the documentary Irving tweeted out, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.

But, Brown later clarified his tweet, claiming that he confused the Black Hebrew Israelites for members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. In a tweet, Brown wrote, “I was not aware of what specific group that was outside of Barclay’s Center tonight. I was celebrating the unification of our people welcoming the return of Kyrie to the court, first glance I thought it was a known fraternity the (C/Que’s) Omega psi phi (step’n) showing support.”

I’m glad Brown clarified his tweet, cause boy was it about to get bad for him. As a fellow vice president of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and former teammate of Irving, Brown has been vocal about the suspension handed down by the Nets and the NBA and has been openly critical. But when I saw his first tweet show up on my feed, I thought Brown was going to get caught up in the exact same mess that Irving was. Thankfully, he cleared things up.