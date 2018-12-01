By now I’m sure you’ve heard “What’s Free”—the blistering standout from Meek Mill’s latest release “Champions” that just so happens to feature some guys named Rick Ross and Jay-Z.



Which of course means you’ve heard the Roc Nation ringleader make his bid for verse of the year with blistering lines like:

“Since most of my niggas won’t ever work together

You run a check up but they never give you leverage

No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye

They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA, uh

I ain’t one of these house niggas you bought

My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours”

With its perceived jabs at our Commander-in-Tweet and his pet negro Kanye, Twitter pulled out its popcorn and exploded into a frenzy.But was it really a jab?

Mr. Carter took to Twitter himself to cut through the noise and dead the issue:

“The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat),” he tweeted. “Drake and Meek on there together.”

Happy to hear that despite their differences, Jay stays true to their family ties.

As he told the New York Times Style Magazine last year, “he’s my brother”.