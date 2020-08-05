Devin Booker Reminds NBA Twitter He Isn't Human After Buzzer-Beater Breaks the Internet

Screenshot : @NBAonTNT

The best thing about the NBA restart is that outside of the Washington Wizards—and whatever towering pile of chimpanzee shit that the Brooklyn Nets trot out—every team is legit. So every single game has the very real potential to keep us on the edge of our seats and become headline news.



That’s exactly what happened on Tuesday, when Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker did a very Devin Booker thing. With the score tied at 115 against the Los Angeles Clippers and only seconds left on the clock, the first-time All-Star figured it was the opportune time to break the internet by doing this:

Nah, I don’t think you realize what you just watched. Look at this shit again.

In what realm of reality is this even remotely fair?

Booker’s buzzer-beater not only propelled the Suns to their third straight win since the league restarted, but also threw NBA Twitter into chaos as fans and players alike tried to make sense of what they just witnessed.

“This is a fun team to be a part of and we’re having fun with it,” Booker said after the game. “This whole experience [...] we just wanted to come down here and make some noise and that’s what we’re doing.”

Oh, you made some noise alright.

Not only did Booker snatch Paul George’s soul with that buzzer-beater, but by winning, the Suns are tied with the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans for 10th place in the West, and brings them to within three games of the Memphis Grizzlies for the 8th seed.

I can’t think of a better way to cap off a 35-point outburst.

We are all witnesses.