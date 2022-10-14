A key part of Deshaun Watson’s punishment agreement with the NFL was that the league could not further discipline him if any new accusations of similar conduct that predated his suspension popped up.

That detail, which wasn’t focused on nearly as much as his 11-week suspension and $5 million fine, might have been the most important caveat; it insulates Watson from the NFL reconsidering its position in the event, say, a 25th, 26th or 27th woman were to allege that he behaved inappropriately during massage sessions while he were quarterback of the Houston Texans.

And guess what happened yesterday? A 25th accuser did, in fact, file a lawsuit against Watson in Harris County, Texas, District Court with claims nearly identical to the previous 24, all of which except one have already been settled.

The woman claims Watson reached out to set up an appointment via Instagram and as a “small business owner” was actively trying to grow her business and expand her client base, the lawsuit says.

Watson is accused of trying to have sex with the woman and when she refused, the woman claims he was able to “pressure her into oral sex,” before paying her $300 for her services despite her $115-an-hour rate.

That incident allegedly happened on Dec. 18, 2020, just a few weeks before Watson played his last game as the Texans’ starting signal caller. The latest accuser, identified in the lawsuit only as Jane Doe, is represented Houston attorney Anissah M. Nguyen, not Tony Busbee, the lawyer for all 24 previous Watson accusers.

Watson has always denied all of the allegations against him, saying he never engaged in non-consensual or inappropriate behavior with any of the off-the-books massage therapists he employed. Which kinda makes his legal team and the National Football League Players Association, which helped negotiate his punishment with the league, look rather clairvoyant in their negotiations with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Look, Roger, Deshaun didn’t do anything wrong here. All 24 of these women are lying. You know it. We know it. They know it. But uh, just in case a 25th lying liar shows up with more lies, let’s not let this become a thing again, OK?”



I mean, what are the chances?



Watson, who’s halfway through his 11-game ban, is already already allowed back at the Browns’ headquarters in Berea, Ohio, for workouts and meetings. He’s not allowed to practice or play just yet, but with that agreement in place, he can relax and let the lawyers handle a settlement and stay focused on what’s really important: football. He gets to come back in early December, at which point the Browns could be in position to make a late playoff run.

Gotta stay focused. Eyes on the prize.