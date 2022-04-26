The attorney representing the women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have a novel legal strategy: use the fact that Watson no longer lives in Texas as a way to pressure him to settle.



They haven’t said as much out loud but the strategy is already playing out in practice. Watson faces more from women in Texas alleging sexual misconduct dating back to his days as the Houston Texans’ starter. Local prosecutors decided in March not to charge Watson criminally, paving the way for him to sign a record five-year, $230 million contract with Cleveland.



And just like when anyone else gets a new gig, that means a relocation. Now that Watson is a Northeast Ohio resident, that makes commuting back and forth to Texas for depositions and hearings a little difficult. And that appears to be exactly what the plaintiffs’ attorneys want to use as leverage.



From ProFootballTalk Attorney Tony Buzbee has filed a notice of his intention to question Watson on five different days in early May. Watson has objected, based on his preparations for the 2022 season. “Mr. Watson recently moved out of state and currently lives in Ohio,” Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, said in a document filed in court on Friday. “He also has a full-time job that requires his presence in Ohio Monday through Friday. As a result, Mr. Watson is not available for depositions in Texas on the dates unilaterally noticed by Plaintiffs. Counsel for Mr. Watson offered multiple dates for Mr. Watson’s deposition that were rejected by Plaintiffs’ counsel.” A hearing on the issue is set for next week. Some thoughts on the situation appear below.

First, Watson’s presence is “required” only for the offseason program. Second, it should be fairly easy to schedule the depositions for the window of six weeks or so between the end of the offseason program and the start of training camp. Third, Buzbee knows well what he’s doing. He’s trying to exert even more settlement pressure on Watson by making the process as big of a pain in the butt as possible. And, yes, it would be much better for Watson if he simply settled the cases. But Buzbee knows this, which will serve only to make the price of settlement higher.

I gag as I write the phrase, but Buzbee is playing chess, not checkers, with Watson and his attorneys. He’s giving the quarterback a choice: disappoint the new employer who just made him the highest paid player in football history while also reminding them of the heinous accusations that could still lead to a lengthy suspension, or skip court, show up to work and risk a possible civil contempt filing.



The easiest way out: settle the lawsuits, which will definitely cost more than a pretty penny, since Watson is a newly minted, nine-figure man. Yesterday’s price is definitely not today’s price.