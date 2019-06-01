Photo: Houston Police

Houston-based Activist Quanell X, leader of the New Black Panther Nation, claims that while visiting Derion Vence in jail Friday morning, Vence confessed to killing five-year-old Maleah Davis then dumping her body on the side of a road in Arkansas. Police later found human remains in the area Vence described.



“We had a long conversation,” X told reporters from KHOU. “We spoke about details surrounding Maleah’s disappearance. We spoke about his relationship with [ Maleah’s mother Brittany Bowens].”

X claims Vence “snapped” following Bowens decision to end their relationship.

On Friday afternoon, Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton announced that a black garbage bag with a “foul odor” had been located about 18 miles outside of Hope, Arkansas along Interstate 30 but no additional comment could be made as the investigation was ongoing. Shortly after 5 pm on Friday, authorities in southwest Arkansas confirmed that the bag contained the remains of a child but did not identify the remains as being Maleah.

“Do we believe that it’s possibly her? Yes. But can we confirm it right now? No,” Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner told CNN.

“If it’s not Maleah, it’s somebody’s child,” he said.

Maleah has been missing for over a month, and it became quickly obvious that Vence’s story was shady to say the least. He’d initially told reporters he was travelling with his infant son and Maleah when the car broke down and they were abducted by three Hispanic men . Vence claimed he was knocked unconscious by one of these abductors, and when he woke up he was laying on the side of the road with his son, but Maleah was nowhere to be found.

Vence claimed his car was stolen during the abduction, yet video evidence shows that same car dropping off Vence at the hospital where he first reported Maleah missing. Security surveillance footage shows that the last time Maleah was seen alive was entering Vence’s home with him. She is never shown exiting the house, but Vence is caught on camera leaving with a laundry basket containing a full black garbage bag, bleach, and other cleaning supplies. When forensic evidence showed blood in Vence’s home, and signs of human decomposition in the trunk of Vence’s found car, on May 13 he was arrested for “tampering with evidence, namely a corpse,” and his bail was set at $1 million.

Quanell X previously acted as a spokesperson for Maleah’s mother, Brittany Bowens, but after more details came to light about what Bowens knew about her child’s disappearance and alleged previous abuse from Vence, X quickly distanced himself from Bowens.

“Maleah didn’t have to die,” X told KHOU 11 News, “that child was being physically abused and physically tortured in that house, and they were covering it up. It’s a damn shame.”

Since X’s public statements about the confession, Vence’s attorney has asked that a judge prohibit all jail visits from the community activist.



