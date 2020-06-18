Denver Broncos Safety Kareem Jackson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kareem Jackson #22 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball after making an interception against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 13, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. Photo : Matthew Stockman ( Getty Images )

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson has become the latest NFL player to test positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

From ESPN:



Jackson, who has been in Houston for the offseason, visited a doctor Wednesday morning because of flu-like symptoms, including chills and congestion. Jackson later received the notification of a positive test, has conferred with the Broncos’ medical staff and will now isolate, in his home in Houston, for 14 days, sources said.

Advertisement

Jackson is the second member of the Denver Broncos to test positive for the virus. Pro Bowler Von Miller tested positive in May and has since recovered.

Jackson is unsure of exactly how he contracted the coronavirus, but has been outspoken about his reluctance to play in the upcoming season unless the league can ensure the safety of all parties involved.

“I just think for us it doesn’t make sense to play any games unless it is completely, 100 percent safe for us to go out there,” he told reporters in May. “If there is any threat to us being able to contract COVID of any way and spread it to our families or anybody else that we’re around, it just doesn’t make sense.”

Earlier this week several Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players had also tested positive for the virus, and considering Jackson’s offseason home is in Houston, one can’t help but draw a correlation between so many Texas-based players testing positive and the surge of coronavirus cases currently ravaging the state.



Advertisement

Please be safe out there, y’all.