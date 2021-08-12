Actress. Choreographer. Director. Producer. Kennedy Center Honoree. Icon.

Those are just a few words to describe the all-around creative force that is Debbie Allen.

Advertisement

After years of flaunting her skills both in front of and behind the camera, Allen will get her flowers once again from the Television Academy—not in Emmy form but as the recipient of the 2021 Governors Award.

Per Variety, Allen will receive the award in recognition of her “unprecedented achievements in television and her commitment to inspire and engage marginalized youth through dance, theater arts and mentorship.” The prestigious award regularly recognizes “individuals or organizations in the television arts and sciences whose achievement is so exceptional and universal in nature that it goes beyond the scope of annual Emmy Awards recognition.”

“This has been an amazing year for me,” Allen said in a statement. “To be celebrated by the Television Academy is an overwhelming honor that humbles me and says to my community of dancing gypsies, actors, writers and musicians that if you stay passionate about your craft and do the work, you can go far.”

“Debbie Allen has been a creative voice for a generation of performers and storytellers and has left an indelible mark on the television industry,” added Governors Award selection committee co-chair Eva Basler.

Committee Co-Chair Debra Curtis echoed those sentiments by saying, “Debbie’s commitment to mentoring underserved communities has been nothing short of extraordinary. She has shared her gift and love of dance and choreography with countless aspiring performers across the globe.”

The Governors Award will be presented to Allen during the 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, airing live on Sunday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Advertisement



