Death Awaits in This Week’s Good-Ass Games at Good-Ass Prices

Damn, y’all still trying to get these deals? Far be it from me to stop you from saving money. Personally, your boy spent way too much money on Steam’s Black Friday sale. I mean, you can’t expect me to not buy all the Deus Ex games for 10 bucks.



Or all the O.G Tom Clancy games.



I might have also grabbed DragonBall Z: Kakarot...and Persona 4: Golden.



I have a problem, OK! Fuck!



*ahem*



Sorry, for that outburst. We’re not here to talk about me, we’re here to save you some money! So let’s get to it.



Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition, $21.24 (Playstation Network)

To the masochists out there, I gotchu.



I was talking with a friend the other day over a meme about buying new games when you got 87 in the backlog. They were all like “That’s me but I just keep beating the Souls games again,” and I was like “HOW,” and they were like “Yo! Let me be your Virgil. I will guide you through the gates of hell,” and then I started crying while repeatedly saying “Thank you, senpai!”



So! If you too want to take that journey, you can for just a little over 20 bucks.



Don’t tread lightly though, the Souls games (Dark Souls 1-3, Demon’s Souls, Sekiro, Bloodborne) will all beat your ass. The games demand precision timing, pattern recognition, extreme patience, and good old-fashioned luck. This isn’t for the faint of heart, or those looking for a quick pick-up-and-play game. If quarantine has got you bored and you want a real challenge, here you go.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, $49.99 (Xbox One and Playstation 4)

If you want to play the latest Call of Duty and save a little money in the process, check out Walmart, which currently has the game for $49.99. I’ve spent a lot of time over the last month playing this game and I can safely say it’s pretty solid.



While it’s not quite as content-rich as Black Ops IIII (their stylization, not mine) or Modern Warfare, it’s incredibly well polished considering how tumultuous its development was. If you can somehow overlook the fact you play the role of an American imperialist doing the bidding of President Rea gan, the campaign actually has some clever missions.



The multiplayer, which where I hang at, is really strong as well. The slowed-down time-to-kill results in some really fun, cinematic firefights and the sound design makes blasting feel so good. Full disclosure: I’ve been waiting for the homies to cop the game before I go into zombies mode. From what I’ve gathered, though, it’s really well polished, but the lack of maps hampers its replayability.



The game is set to finally crossover with the highly popular Call of Duty: Warzone later this month, so if you want to get a feel for the new weapons and build a preemptive loadout, now would be the perfect time.

Batman: The Telltale Series: Shadows Edition, $7.49 (Playstation Network)

These are games I feel are mad underlooked. While yes, Rocksteady’s Arkham games are still the benchmark for which Batman games are judged, I think TellTale crafted a really compelling take on the character and Gotham City.



These are standard TellTale games: Conversations are carried out through dialogue trees, combat is done through quick-time events, and most of the decisions you make affect the outcome of the game.



What’s cool here is that the games provide an interesting new context for the history of the Wayne family. Also, the focus on the duality of Batman/Bruce Wayne is incredibly refreshing considering that most games tend to just focus on the caped crusading.



So if you want to create your own Bat-saga, the Shadows Edition will get you all five episodes of Batman: The Telltale Series and its sequel, The Enemy Within.



Random side note : if you’re a PlayStation user and haven’t checked out the redesign of the Playstation app, do it. The new design is slick and the functionality is much improved. I can’t tell you how lovely it is to peruse through Playstation sales without having to boot up my console.



Well, that’s about it for this week’s sales. I hope y’all all have a lovely, rest-filled weekend ahead of you. I’m currently in the process of the move, so if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to pack these boxes and ponder whether or not Lisa Stansfield ever found her baby.



I mean she went all around the world, she eventually had to right?



Anyway, wear a mask, wash your hands, and play more video games.

