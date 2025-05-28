Dawn Richard Claps Back at These Shocking Allegations Against Her After Speaking at Diddy Trial

Singer Dawn Richard may have just given her testimony about the heinous things that Sean “Diddy” Combs may have done, but now she’s facing disgraceful allegations of her own. But she’s not taking it silently!

Biggie and Diddy's Strange Friendship: Revisiting the Most Defining Moments CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Biggie and Diddy's Strange Friendship: Revisiting the Most Defining Moments

Biggie and Diddy's Strange Friendship: Revisiting the Most Defining Moments CC Share Subtitles Off

English Biggie and Diddy's Strange Friendship: Revisiting the Most Defining Moments

In fact, Richard is speaking out once again to combat the chatter and clear her name. The Danity Kane singer’s response comes just after a recent Instagram post from her ex-boyfriend Que Mosely (from Diddy’s other boy group, Day26) went viral online.

Advertisement

In the post, Mosely accused his ex of allegedly giving him what he thought was ecstasy while they were both at Diddy’s mansion back in the day. He explained that after about 20 minutes, his body “heated up” and he collapsed into unconsciousness” that he later found out was due to a horse tranquilizer. Mosely also said that his ex never took her ecstasy pill and that he later woke up in a room downstairs, lying in a bed with no memory of how he got there.

Advertisement

“It felt less like a shared experience and more like an experiment—like I was a lad bouse in some twisted trial to see how fast I’d collapse. And none of it was funny. It was terrifying. My trust had been manipulated and my vulnerability exploited,” he wrote in part.

Advertisement

He also described the severe mental effect the experience had on him which included severe paranoia, auditory hallucinations and crippling anxiety. This incident was also shared on the “Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes present: Aubrey O’Day, Covering the Diddy Trial” podcast recently.

After seeing the post and putting two and two together, many online surmised that Mosely had to have been talking about Richard as the two were publicly an item at the time they would’v both been hanging around Diddy. But, in a lengthy and since-deleted post to X/Twitter, Richard vehemently denied having any involvement.

Advertisement

“I want to be unequivocally clear: I have never drugged anyone nor have I ever given anyone pills to take,” she wrote. “The suggestion that I did so is categorically false.”

She continued:

If such a belief were genuine, it would be inconsistent with the actions that followed— such as inviting me into your home, introducing me to your younger sisters and family and continuing a relationship with me. It would also be inconsistent with choosing to attend social events without me, engaging with individuals I had previously expressed concerns about, and continuing to live with or provide favors to those same individuals. Many of these actions occurred while I was not present or even in contact with you. Throughout our time together and even after our separation, I made a conscious decision not to share or disclose private matters or the circumstances surrounding the end of our relationship to protect YOU. I did this out of respect for you and your family. At this moment, I believe it is essential to recognize that many people are dealing with pain and hardship. This situation is not about one person; it reflects broader harm that has affected many.

Advertisement

She concluded, “I sincerely hope that healing and wholeness are possible for all involved. My intention is and always has been to move forward with compassion and integrity, and I pray that others can do the same.”

Advertisement

There’s been no word as to why Richard deleted the post. Mosely has yet to directly respond to Richard’s words but he maintains what happened and alleged in a separate post that there’s video proof of what happened.