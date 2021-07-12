Dave Hollister, Carl Thomas and Donnell Jones Announce New R&B Supergroup 'The Chi'

From Left to Right: Dave Hollister, Carl Thomas and Donnell Jones. Photo : Rick Diamond/ Rick Diamond/ YouTube: Donnell Jones ( Getty Images )

Say what, say what, say what? We’re about to see what’s up with Carl Thomas, Dave Hollister and Donnell Jones!

According to The Source, the three R&B artists announced the formation of a brand new supergroup, “The Chi.” Dave Hollister shared the news with the world in a Facebook post over the weekend writing:

****BREAKING NEWS**** New R&B Group “The Chi” @donelljonesforever @carlthomasnow @davehollister….the music…the voices finally coming together to give your ears and hearts what you’ve been waiting for…we started talking about this in 2009 and now the time has finally come….Brothas I count it an honor and privilege to Rep home with you both! LETS GO!

“Yesssss it’s happening!,” Jones echoed in a separate post to Instagram. “The level of music and songwriting will be impeccable and you already know the voices! It’s only right for us to come together and represent Chicago and R&B to the fullest”

Thomas put everyone on notice with a simple statement: “Next up, “The Chi.”

As previously mentioned, this is the very first time the artists have collaborated for any sort of project. However, this isn’t the first time popular solo R&B artists have put all their talents in a musical melting pot to bring a new sound. Music lovers can remember “TGT,” comprised of Tyrese, Ginuwine and Tank. The supergroup formed back in 2007 and only released one album (Three Kings) in 2013 before eventually splitting in 2015.

Prior to that the late Gerald Levert, Keith Sweat and Johnny Gill joined forces to create “LSG” back in 1996, releasing their debut album Levert. Sweat. Gill. the following year. The group released their second and final album LSG2 in 2003.

Here’s hoping Hollister, Thomas and Jones can do what it takes to keep their musical flames burning for years to come. I wish them nothing but success.