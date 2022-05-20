The man who allegedly tackled Dave Chappelle on stage at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival faces criminal charges for an attack—but this time it has nothing to do with the controversial comedian. On Thursday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Isaiah Lee, 23, has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his roommate in December. The incident took place during a fight in a transitional housing apartment.

“The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime,” said District Attorney Gascón in the statement posted to the office’s website. “The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges which my office will prosecute.”

Last month, Lee appeared to rush the stage during Chappelle’s set during the streaming service’s inaugural event. He was allegedly in possession of a fake gun and a real knife. Although the performer initially wanted to press felony charges against Lee, the DA’s office explained in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter why that wasn’t the appropriate course of action:

“After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct. The District Attorney’s Office does not prosecute misdemeanor crimes within the city of Los Angeles.”

“The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment,” the comedian’s rep, Carla Sims, has said.

Lee pleaded not guilty to the charge on Thursday. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.