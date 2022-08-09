It’s not easy being Black and single, especially in times like these when the price of everything from rent to gas to groceries is just too damn high. Now, a dating app for Black singles is doing its part to help keep love alive and support Black businesses in the process.



Back in April, we told you about BLK, a dating and lifestyle app for Black singles. A subsidiary of Match Group, the company has been doing big things since 2017, with over 7 million downloads to date. After hearing from users that inflation is causing some to pump the breaks on dating, the company is rolling out their innovative Break the Bank initiative just in time for Black Business Month.

A recent survey of over 20,000 BLK users found that nearly 70 percent of Black singles feel the recent increase in the cost of living has inhibited their ability to date. Sixty-six percent of respondents said they are taking more time to get to know potential partners online before spending their hard-earned cash on a date. And half of the Black singles in the survey say they just can’t afford dates and other leisure activities at all.

So this Black Business Month, BLK is working with The Gathering Spot, a Black-owned networking collective, on a contest that will award lucky winners $250 gift cards which can be used on dates at Black-owned businesses. To qualify, users must share a video highlighting why they need the funds and how they plan to use the check to support their dating and social life.



And they’re not stopping there. In addition to featuring Black business owners on their social channels throughout August, BLK and The Gathering Spot will send users financial tips on topics such as “How Increased Rates will Affect Your Money Flow” to “Tips to Grow Your Small Business to the Next Level,” in the form of in-app notifications.

“At BLK, we understand that Black singles are craving true connection, especially during these tough economic times ” said Jonathan Kirkland, head of brand and marketing for BLK. “Our ‘Break the Bank’ initiative will not only allow us to bring people together to build meaningful connections, but it also gives us an opportunity to support Black-owned businesses in our community. It’s truly a win-win situation.”

Ryan Wilson, CEO and cofounder of The Gathering Spot, says the partnership with BLK is just one way they hope to support financial literacy in the Black community all year long. “Financial literacy and education are vital to the growth of the Black community. Part of The Gathering Spot’s mission is supporting financial freedom for our community. And some of the ways to do this are through education and community building. Break the Bank alongside our In The Black campaign will do exactly this by stimulating purchases at Black-owned businesses and sharing financial knowledge and tips daily. While launched in August during Black Business Month, it is more than a campaign, but a way of life — supporting each other,” he said.