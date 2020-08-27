Darnell Moore, David Johns and Steven Pargett Examine Black Men, Allyship and the State of Our Communities at The Root Institute

Photo : Courtesy photo from Darnell Moore, Courtesy photo from David Johns, Courtesy photo from Steven Pargett

Words matter.

And very rarely have I had the pleasure of listening to four people speak with such intentionality and care about supporting all Black people, how racialized and gendered trauma manifests itself, and more.

For The Root Institute’s social impact week, Blackbird’s Senior Communications Director Chelsea Fuller is joined in conversation with author and activist Darnell Moore, National Black Justice Coalition executive director David Johns, and Black Men Build’s creative director Steven Pargett , about a number of topics including the ways masculinity can be a cage, the importance of moving beyond allyship and into becoming accomplices, and how to create space f or other marginalized members of the Black community.

You do not want to miss the full panel discussion when it goes live today, August 27, at 5PM ET.

