A suspected serial killer, who is also a handsome real estate agent, was charged with attempted murder for the non-fatal shooting of a homeless man in Miami, , according to the Miami Herald.

The suspect is 25-year-old Willy Suarez Maceo. Police believe he could be the person who fatally shot another homeless man unrelated to the shooting he is charged with.



The shooting happened on Tuesday night near downtown Miami. Police say Maceo, in an unprovoked attacked, shot the homeless man, who was struck in the head and survived. He told police he had no idea how he’d been injured. About two hours later, Miami’s police chief said Maceo is believed to have pulled up in a black Dodge Charger and from the car shot and killed another homeless man as he slept on the sidewalk in Wynwood, sparking an exhaustive around-the-clock investigation. In that case, Maceo has yet to be charged with the killing of Jerome Antonio Price, 56, a shooting that was captured on surveillance video.

“Homeless individuals for no reason have been brutally targeted,” Miami Interim Police Chief Manuel Morales said at a press conference on Thursday night. “They felt the pain and injustice suffered at the hands of a brutal individual.”

The motive for the attacks remains unknown.



According to the Miami Herald, Maceo made his first appearance in Miami-Dade Circuit Court last week and is being held without bond.

Morales said sharp-eyed detectives immediately connected the two attacks. Maceo’s license plate was visible, giving detectives a crucial lead. According to an arrest report released on Friday, tactical robbery detectives found Maceo in his car in Kendall on Wednesday. They found his 9 mm Glock, the report said, and ballistics tests soon linked the weapon to the two shootings.

Bullet casings were also found “on the defendant’s person,” the report said. Records showed the gun was purchased by Maceo in January 2018, police said.

Maceo agreed to go to the Miami police department’s homicide bureau for questioning, but the interview was stopped after he asked “for legal advice,” according to the arrest report.

During Friday’s court appearance, Assistant Public Defender Kendal Rinko told the judge that there wasn’t probable cause to keep him jailed. Just because Maceo owned the gun and the car, it doesn’t mean he was the one who carried out the crime, Rinko said.

Circuit Judge Alberto Milian found that there was an adequate amount of evidence for the attempted murder charge and ordered Maceo to stay in jail for the “execution-style attacks,” according to the Miami Herald.



Investigators believe Maceo also may have been behind a third attack — the murder of a homeless man on Oct. 16 at 27 SE 1 St. Surveillance footage of the suspected killer, shared previously with the public, shows a man who looks exactly like Maceo. Killed in that murder was Manuel Perez, 59. Morales appealed to the public — and fellow police departments — to come forward with info on more possible victims.

According to the Miami Herald, Century 21 lists him as working in Miami, Kendall, South Miami and Palmetto Bay as a licensed real estate broker. He also had zero arrests before last week, and had a permit to carry a concealed weapon. His Instagram and Facebook pages are plastered with beautiful model homes for sale in Florida and professional photos of him smiling into the camera.