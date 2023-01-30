NFL Player Damar Hamlin Quiets Conspiracies, Emerging in Heartfelt Video Chat

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Weeks ago, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the middle of a primetime week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, there were questions on whether he would even survive the frightening Monday Night Football incident.

Now, nearly three weeks later, Hamlin is alive, well and upbeat.

In a six-minute video posted by the Buffalo Bills over the weekend, Hamlin said, “I can’t tell you how appreciative I am for all the love, all the support.”

He continued, “What happened to me on ‘Monday Night Football,’ I feel, is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world. Now I’m able to give to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most. And that’s always been my dream.”

It’s such a heartwarming feeling to hear Hamlin up and lively just weeks after a near-experience. Not everyone has the maturity, strength and perseverance to make situations as scary and negative as a cardiac arrest into something positive and heartwarming. Hamlin and the people around him have done that.

The GoFundMe page for his Chasing M’s Foundation has raised over $9 million in donations. For context, their original goal was $2,500. Moments of unity like this remind me how generous the human race can sometimes be.

Despite all of the positives coming out of this situation, weirdos on social media tried to create conspiracy theories when they weren’t needed. Last week, during the Bills’ divisional round playoff game against the Bengals, Hamlin surprised the Buffalo crowd by showing up to support his team.

But, some thought it wasn’t him, assuming that because his face was covered and that the CBS crew never interviewed him, it was someone other than Hamlin. That wasn’t even the end of the theories. People were still questioning if Hamlin was even in stable condition, with people saying, “Where is Hamlin?”

Thankfully, Damar and his friends have had fun with the situation. Philadelphia Eagles running back and childhood friend of Hamlin, Miles Sanders shared a video of himself being on facetime with the safety just a week after his incident.

On Sunday, Hamlin took to TikTok to respond to all these stupid theories himself.

Watch his funny response below:

Does that answer everyone’s question?