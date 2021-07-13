DaBaby Refuses to Buy Kids’ $200 Candy and Opts to Teach Them a Lesson Instead. Folks Online Disapprove

DaBaby attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

On Tuesday afternoon, DaBaby found himself the topic of online discourse after a video surfaced showing a particularly interesting interaction between him and a pair of neighborhood kids.

Advertisement

Per Complex, the “Bop” rapper decided to support two young boys who were selling candy on the sidewalk to raise money. The North Carolina rapper proceeded to hop out of his van to ask how much they were selling the candy for. In footage pulled from DaBaby’s Instagram story, you can see him talking to the two kids, armed with a stack of cash and his classic “Cash Shit” smile. Clearly surprised and taken aback at seeing him, the kids then tell DaBaby that their boxes of candy (namely Gushers and Skittles) cost $200 each. That’s when things turned from a simple transaction to a teachable moment.

“What you charge for ‘em? $2? Add this up. Let’s count ‘em. It’s 34 in there and you sell them for $2. What’s 34 times 2, my boy? It ain’t $200.”

After realizing they weren’t going to get the results they thought, the two kids ended up selling a couple bags of candy to the rapper for $1 each. “You gotta use your head, man,” DaBaby told them before he hopped back into his van. “I was gon’ bless you anyway. You woulda got the $200, now you got $2. Y’all be good, love.”

Naturally, the video made its way to Twitter and subsequently caused quite the conversation. Some people felt a mere $200 wouldn’t have been a thing for DaBaby and he should’ve given the kids the money anyhow:

“I know y’all did not [make] them kids wanting $200 from DaBaby for that candy about integrity. I know y’all didn’t,” said one user. “Not when this generation of rappers flaunts their wealth in the most disgusting ways in front of these same kids who support them.”

Advertisement

“DaBaby is a multi millionaire and we really sitting here on Wendy Joan Williams’ internet saying $200 is a “finesse,” echoed another.

“That video of DaBaby is such loser shit to me cuz anyone from around the way know what it is. When I see kids in the parking lot, I just give them the money tbh. I dont even bother harassing them with 21 questions. I hate the idea of kids have to sell shit whether it’s to get by,” another expressed.

Advertisement

Others thought it was a well-deserved lesson for the youngins:

Advertisement

“Folks encouraging them kids to price [ gou ge] DaBaby ought to be ashamed. Obviously $200 won’t break him, but why is it okay for those kids to not understand integrity?” said one user.

Advertisement

One user summarized the entire ordeal by putting it plainly. “DaBaby was tryna buy some candy and bless the youngins; once they saw who he was they tried to finesse and charge him $200 for a box of candy that probably doesn’t retail for $30 and even at $2 a piece doesn’t resell for over $100. He declined. Ain’t no story there.”

Advertisement

Hmm. I guess it’s true what they say: Y ou can’t finesse a finesser. Better luck next time, Kids. Do you think DaBaby should’ve obliged and blessed the kids despite them trying to upcharge? Let us know in the comments!