Da Brat Is Soooo, Soooo, Soooo Funkdafied in Love in New WE TV Series Brat Loves Judy

Da Brat is continuing to brat-tat-tat-tat with her boo thang Jesseca “Judy” Dupart and it looks like we’ll get to come along for the ride. WE TV will be debuting a series following the couple titled Brat Loves Judy.

Here’s the synopsis of the upcoming show, where Da Brat and Jesseca also serve as executive producers, via the official press release sent to The Root:



Brat Loves Judy brings audiences a never-before-seen look into the world of veteran hip-hop artist and two-time Grammy Award-nominee, Da Brat, and her girlfriend Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, the multi-millionaire business owner and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, as they navigate their new relationship—from building a new home together and growing their budding careers to couples therapy, dealing with meddling loved ones, and a surprise proposal. Family and friends featured on the series include Judy’s adult daughter, Deja and Deja’s infant daughter Kenzie; Bella, Brat’s manager and confidante; Brat’s friend Montana and his wife Rhonda; and of course, Brat and Judy’s six dogs—Staxx, Rockie, Fat Boy, Loyal, Fendi, and Rebel—among others. The series also features a surprise appearance by Brat’s sister LisaRaye McCoy, as the siblings dig deeper into their strained relationship.

Last year, a couple of months following her spring reveal of her new love, Da Brat opened up about the industry pressures to remain in the closet. “I was always told you want to be fuckable to men and women to sell records—you don’t want anybody to discriminate,” she said at the time. “It was absolutely my decision. I mean, you saw what happened to people like Ellen: Remember when she lost her TV show, and all these horrible things were happening? People were totally against it.”



Seeing her fully live in her truth, joy and love is really heartwarming and we love that for her!



Speaking of Da Brat reclaiming her time and truth, apparently Wendy Williams tried to snatch both from her when she claimed she assisted in her coming out. According to our sister site Jezebel, Wendy said Da Brat hit on her via text. Da Brat later joined the episode to chat with Wendy and set her straight, assuring that the text was just a check-in on a friend, nothing more—there was no attraction on Brat’s part.



“Girl, you were never part of my process, not until I was ready to reveal anything did anybody know anything, and when I did it, that’s when I let the world know,” Da Brat said. “Back in the day it wasn’t cool. You couldn’t do that. Ellen [DeGeneres] lost her job, her show. Back in the day you could not do that, but thank God it’s different now. And I get to live out loud and live in my truth.”



Brat Loves Judy premieres Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on WE TV.

