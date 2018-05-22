Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser recently shared some exciting and unexpected news: Her family has expanded by one!

Bowser announced via social media Monday night that she has adopted a newborn.



“It is with great joy and excitement that I share with you that late last year, I decided to begin the adoption journey,” Bowser wrote. “I was not sure how long it would take, and to my delight, it advanced much sooner than I expected. So today, I am proud to announce that I am a mom!”



In an attached letter, Bowser noted that she will be taking a bit of time off to get into the swing of things with her bambino.



“As any new mother would feel—I am thrilled, nervous and looking forward to each and every stage,” Bowser wrote. “I will be taking the next week or so to enjoy these precious moments with my new baby. I am so grateful to be able to start my family in this wonderful way.”

Advertisement

The notoriously private pol chose not to give any details about the newborn, including the baby’s gender, name or age, or a photograph.

In an interview with WUSA-TV, she said that becoming a parent will give her another perspective as mayor.

Advertisement

“It certainly gives me another point of view,” she said. “I have, we have been very focused on families in this administration, making sure that we do everything for schools and child care and great play spaces and safe neighborhoods.”



Bowser, 45, who has never married and has no other children, is the first single parent to run the city.



Congrats, Ms. Mayor!