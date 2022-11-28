If you thought the great deals ended on Black Friday, think again. Cyber Monday is yet another opportunity to score some deep discounts on things you need (and maybe even a few things you don’t).

And because we know you can always use a little more money in your pocket around the holidays, we’ve scoured the internet for some of the best Cyber Monday deals around on fashion, beauty, electronics and more. But don’t sleep on these sales. Most of the deals are good for today only.

EleVen

EleVen, Venus Williams’ brand of workout wear is offering up to 60 percent off select athleisure styles and accessories - from tanks and leggings to tennis skirts, sneakers, and more.



Savage X Fenty

The Savage X Fenty Black Friday Sale is rolling right on through Cyber Monday. Don’t miss your chance to take up to 70 percent off sexy pieces across the site. A lot of the good stuff is already gone, so get your trigger finger ready.



Now is the perfect time to freshen up the contents of your makeup bag. M.A.C has some amazing Cyber Monday savings, including 30 percent off across the site and 40 percent off lip and eye products. Although some exclusions apply, this is a damn good deal. And if that wasn’t enough to get you spending, they’re offering a bonus 5-piece kit with your $125 order.



Sephora

Sephora’s got a great Cyber Monday deal happening, with up to 50 percent off across their site. With brands like Fenty Beauty, Too Faced and Sephora Collection marked way down, you won’t want to miss this.

Mielle Organics

Mielle Organics has a super Cyber Monday sale going on with $6.99 on practically everything on the site. This is a great time to grab their popular products, including the Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo and Pomegranate & Honey Leave-In Conditioner.



CB2

Spruce up your space with CB2, Crate & Barrel’s more affordable younger sibling. They’re offering up to 60 percent off of furniture, home decor and entertaining accessories across their site.



LEGO

If you have kids, or are a kid at heart, you won’t want to miss the LEGO Cyber Monday sale with deep discounts on popular sets and figures. Just make sure you buy something to hold the bricks when playtime is over. Your feet will thank me.

Best Buy

Save up to 50 percent off the hottest electronics at Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale. With all Beats headphones, Fitbit trackers and LG, Samsung and Sony OLED TVs on sale, you’re sure to find the perfect gift.



PUMA

PUMA is letting you stack your savings this Cyber Monday. They’ve marked down most of the items on their site up to 50 percent off. And by adding the code, CHEER in the checkout, you get an additional 30 percent off the sale price.



Jade Swim

Depending on where you live, a new swimsuit may be the furthest thing from your mind. But it’s actually a great time to get a good deal. Black-owned swimwear brand Jade Swim has their biggest sale of the season going on right now with 50 percent off everything (and I mean everything) on the site.



Williams Sonoma

Coffee makers, air fryers, omlette pans and more are on sale at Williams Sonoma this Cyber Monday. The home goods retailer has up to 70 percent off select items on the site.

