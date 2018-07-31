Screenshot: NBC4

An Ohio state contractor who, in a fit of road rage, took it upon himself to follow a black man to his home and call him a “nigger” repeatedly is now whining and complaining about his life being ruined.

Hmm, this year’s crop of white tears is exceptional.

Jeffrey Whitman, the owner of Uriahs Heating and Cooling, did all of this from behind of the wheel of his company truck, prompting immediate backlash and consequences. His image quickly spread online, his voicemail became full, his Yelp reviews were trashed and now he’s complaining.

“It was an awful mistake and obviously I don’t know how to explain it, and it’s ruined my life and it’s ruined my family’s life,” Whitman told the Columbus Dispatch.



“I’m out of business, I’m completely out, I’m done, I’ll never work in Columbus again,” he added. “This has completely and thoroughly ruined my life.”

Should have thought of that before you followed a black man some two miles to his house (like, what the fuck? This is how people get shot) and then called him racial slurs—neither action, by the way, really constitutes a mistake.

Whitman went viral last week after the victim, Charles Lovett, posted video of his encounter to Facebook.

The video shows Lovett getting out of his car and approaching a white commercial van sitting in front of his driveway. Lovett demands to know why the man followed him, only to be called a nigger.

“I just want to let you know what a nigger you’re being,” Whitman said.

“You want to let me know how much of a nigger I am?” Lovett cooly replied.

“Yeah, I want to let you personally know how much of a nigger you are,” the contractor continued.

At first, Whitman pretended he could square up, refusing to apologize, insisting he didn’t follow Lovett (even though he ended up in the man’s driveway,) and saying that the n-word wasn’t a big deal because he grew up with it.

After the backlash began, he began to sing a more humble tune and issued an apology, but it was too little too late.

But, get this, even after all of this, Whitman is still insisting he’s not racist and saying that he doesn’t know why there’s so much hate. The cognitive dissonance.

“I just don’t understand the intensity of the hate,” he said.

“I was just trying to address the rudeness,” Whitman added, apparently refusing to see the irony of addressing rudeness by calling someone not only a name but a fucking slur.

Ah, well. Dun, dun, dun, dun, another one bites the dust.