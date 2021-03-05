Creighton Basketball Coach Greg McDermott Suspended for Telling Players to 'Stay on the Plantation'

Head coach Greg McDermott of the Creighton Bluejays looks on in the first half against the Providence Friars during the Big East basketball tournament Quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden on March 8, 2018 in New York City. Photo : Mike Lawrie ( Getty Images )

It’s often said that pain and laughter have a symbiotic relationship. And if anybody knows about using humor to anesthetize the bullshit we endure on a daily basis, it’s Black folks.



That’s why all I could do was laugh out loud when I heard about what white-ass Creighton basketball coach Greg McDermott said to his Black-ass players after an ugly loss to Xavier last week.

I mean, look at this shit:

“Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.”

Advertisement

In what realm of reality is saying this to a room full of Black dudes that are all almost taller than you a good idea? Oh, that’s right...it’s not; which is exactly why McDermott copped pleas on Tuesday and apologized.

“I immediately recognized my egregious mistake and quickly addressed my use of such insensitive words with my team,” he said in a statement. “I have never used that analogy and it is not indicative of who I am as a person or as a coach. I am deeply sorry. I have apologized to our student-athletes and to our staff, as well as to President [Daniel] Hendrickson and Director of Athletics Bruce Rasmussen.”

Sure, Greg. I never talk about how white folks waste perfectly good food with improper seasoning either.

In what should come as a surprise to no one, the 56-year-old’s Trump-esque pep talk didn’t exactly go over well. So now we skip to the part of the story where Creighton has pulled the trigger and suspended this dumb ass.

Advertisement

“After our Creighton men’s basketball team returned to Omaha earlier today, Fr. Hendrickson and I engaged with other senior leaders in dialogue and discussion regarding appropriate sanctions for the remarks made by Head Men’s Basketball Coach Greg McDermott that were not in alignment with Creighton’s commitment to racial equity, diversity and respect,” Bruce Rasmussen, Creighton’s director of athletics, said in a statement. “Coach McDermott and the team have accepted that, effective immediately, he is suspended from all team activities, including Saturday’s home season finale against Butler.”

Advertisement

“I made a mistake and I own it,” McDermott tweeted in response to this news. “Mistakes come with consequences, and I accept and agree with the suspension.”

Okay, then.