Photo: Dorchester County Detention Center

Add to the list of things you cannot do while black: Go swimming with your friends at the community pool and mind your business on a hot weekend day.

Meet Stephanie Sebby-Strempel of Dorchester County, South Carolina. She is currently taking up space in the Dorchester County Jail, facing one count of third-degree assault and two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Sebby-Strempel is a racist pig who, according to WCIV, launched an unprovoked physical and verbal attack against a teenage black boy who came to the Reminisce neighborhood pool with his friends for a swim on Sunday.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s office, the 15-year-old and his friends were invited to the pool by a friend who lives in the neighborhood. Witnesses said that as soon as the boys arrived, Sebby-Strempel told them that they did not belong there and had to leave.

The boy and his friends were respectful, even as Sebby-Strempel yelled at them, used racial slurs and even physically assaulted the teen. A video captured a part of the incident, and in it, Sebby-Strempel can be seen yelling, threatening to call 911 and calling the teens “little punks.”

Witnesses said that even as the teens were peacefully leaving, Sebby-Strempel continued to antagonize them.

Investigators told WCIV that it was clear from the video Sebby-Strempel was the aggressor. The victims did not respond to her or retaliate for her attacks even when it seemed as though that’s what she was looking for.

On Monday, deputies showed up to Sebby-Strempel’s home to charge and arrest her for the incident, and that is when she pushed one detective into a wall, injuring his knee. She then bit the arm of a second detective, breaking the skin.

Sebby-Strempel was expected in court for a bond hearing on Tuesday.

Please come into the comments and tell me how this has nothing to do with race, white privilege, and white women weaponizing the police against black bodies. Also, be sure to mention how it’s black people’s fault for always pointing out racist incidents when they happen, so we are the real reason racism won’t go away.

I eagerly await your bullshit.