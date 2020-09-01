Court Records Show Drug Suspect Offered Plea Deal to Name Breonna Taylor as Part of 'Organized Crime Syndicate'

Photo : David Dee Delgado ( Getty Images )

As we continue to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, new information regarding the raid on her home and the subsequent investigation continues to surface. It was recently revealed that the drug suspect officers were looking for when they raided Taylor’s home and fatally shot her, was offered a plea deal last month to name Breonna as a drug trafficker.

From WDRB News:

Jamarcus Glover, the focus of a series of Louisville police raids, including one in which officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor, was offered a plea bargain last month if he would admit that Taylor was a member of his “organized crime syndicate,” records show. As part of the July 13 offer, Glover was to acknowledge that over a period of time through April 22 he and several “co-defendants,” including Taylor, engaged in organized crime by trafficking large amounts of drugs “into the Louisville community.” Glover, a convicted felon with a history of drug trafficking, turned down the plea offer from the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. It would have resulted in a possible 10-year prison sentence for charges of criminal syndication, drug trafficking and gun charges. If he had taken the plea, Glover could possibly had been released on probation instead of serving prison time. That decision would have been up to the sentencing judge. The crime syndicate organization, according to the plea offer obtained by WDRB News, sold drugs mainly from abandoned or vacant houses on Elliott Avenue in the Russell neighborhood. Taylor lived about 10 miles away in an apartment on Springfield Drive.

It’s worth mentioning that Taylor’s story—which happened in March—took months to receive much media attention. Even with Taylor’s family urging activists and mainstream media to get involved in bringing attention to the 26-year-old’s case, it took the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter explosion to finally get people chanting “justice for Breonna.”

I’m not saying it’s anything more than a coincidence that shortly after Breonna’s story began receiving worldwide attention, legal officials tried to get Glover to rename her Avon Barksdale...I’m just saying.

Sam Aguiar, an attorney who represents Taylor’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit, told WDRB that the plea offer shows “the lengths to which those within the police department and Commonwealth’s Attorney went to after Breonna Taylor’s killing to try and paint a picture of her which was vastly different than the woman she truly was.

“The fact that they would try to even represent that she was a co-defendant in a criminal case more than a month after she died is absolutely disgusting,” Aguiar continued.

Ted Shouse, a Louisville attorney who worked for the Kentucky Innocence Project, accuses the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office of trying to destroy Taylor “because she is destroying them. And they want Jamarcus Glover to do it for them because their efforts have failed. So they offer him a bribe, basically. All you have to do is smear her.”

But Glover wasn’t willing to play their game and has repeatedly insisted that Breonna Taylor had nothing to do with his alleged dealings.

Glover has said repeatedly in recorded jail phone calls and an interview with The Courier-Journal, that Taylor, a former girlfriend, was not involved in any drug operation and questioned why police would raid her home. In one recorded jail call, [Glover] said officers “didn’t have no business looking for me at no Bre house. “At the end of the day, I know she didn’t ... I know she didn’t to deserve none of this sh**, though,” he said according to the call, which is part of the evidence in his criminal case.

This isn’t the first time new information connected to Breonna’s case has raised eyebrows. In July, The Root reported on newly released audio from interviews conducted during the investigation into Tay l or’s death that showed drastic differences between how one of the officers involved in the shooting was questioned and how Kenneth Walker—Taylor’s boyfriend who was arrested at the scene—was handled in questioning. Basically, the cop got handled with kid gloves while Walker got treated like the main suspect in the first half of a Law & Order episode before the plot twist.

But, again, these are probably all just huge coincidences.