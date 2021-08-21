Sha’Carri Richardson finished in ninth place in the 100-meter race for the 2021 Prefontaine Classic on Saturday. Richardson, the sixth-fastest woman in track and field history, was competing against six of the Tokyo Olympic finalists including the three Jamaican women responsible for this year’s podium sweep: Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.

The race has been heavily anticipated since Richardson missed the summer Olympics because of a 30-day suspension for testing positive for marijuana. Many were excited to see her at least place in the top three at the Prefontaine Classic since her personal best time of 10.72 back in April would have gotten her the silver medal in the Olympic finals.

Amid the buzz, 21-year-old Sha’Carri “That Girl” Richardson has kept her cool even though Twitter has been going up on her behalf all week.

Here’s what Sha’Carri had to say in her interview at the end of the race:

Unfortunately, Sha’Carri ran at 11.14. Elaine Thompson-Herah placed first, making history again at 10.54, the second-fastest women’s time in a 100-meter race in history, followed by fellow Jamaican runners Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in second and Shericka Jackson in third place.



And of course, Twitter went up in flames (and unfortunately, dust) only moments after the race. Here are some reactions:

Honestly, Sha’Carri if you read this, many of us are so proud of you. You made it through a pandemic, your mother’s passing and what people assumed would be the end of your career. And like you said, no one can take your title away from you.