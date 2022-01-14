I think it’s safe to assume that Kyrie Irving missed playing basketball.

Unable to play—or get paid—due to New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate that requires proof of vaccination in order to enter arenas, gyms, restaurants, and other indoor venues, his fortunes changed when Omicron outbreaks depleted the Brooklyn Nets’ roster. As such, the team reversed course and welcomed back their polarizing point guard with open arms.

“I didn’t wanna accept it at first,” the seven-time NBA All-Star said of the months he spent away from the team. “I tried not to get emotionally attached to it, because when I did it felt like I had FOMO. Every. Single. Day. I was just like, ‘Man, I just wanna be with the guys.’”

I mean, getting vaccinated was always an option, but I digress.

Regardless, the Nets have their sights set on winning an NBA championship this season, and having Kyrie available all the time instead of only during away games would work wonders in helping to achieve that goal. So in trying to stay positive about the situation, NBA insider Adrian “Woj” Wojnarowski revealed that the Nets believe that the Duke product will become a full-time player sooner than later.

“As the months evolve between now and the All-Star break,” Woj began on ESPN’s Sportscenter. “Into the stretch run of the season and then into the playoffs, enough in the world could change where Kyrie Irving could become a full-time player again. I think that’s real optimism within that organization.”

Hmmmm. And how exactly would that occur?

a) He sets a match to MAGA Twitter and gets vaccinated.

b) The Nets pay what Woj described as a “nominal” fine of $1,000 to $5,000 per offense in order to allow Kyrie to play home games. (Not exactly the greatest way to endear yourself to the NBA’s vaccinated fan base.)

c) Mayor Eric “Low-Skill Workers” Adams lifts NYC’s COVID-19 restrictions and everyone pretends like this global pandemic was just a high school fire drill gone wrong.

Of each of these options, I think Kyrie’s best chance is to just get the damn jab and go on about his multi-million dollar life. But clearly, the Nets know something we don’t, so expect things to get interesting in Brooklyn once the playoffs begin.