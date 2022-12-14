We may earn a commission from links on this page.

TikTok has become quite the pervasive social media app and now, cops insist on using it to become viral. In a clip that recently made its rounds on the internet, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office declared that detectives from its narcotics department seized nearly $1.1 million in illegal drug money.

“Christmas is canceled for these two drug dealers, and the streets are cleared of drugs, guns, and a milli,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno remarked in the video. That’s when Lil Wayne’s 2008 hit “A Milli” plays and Marceno, as well as the officers behind him, start dancing. Then we see authorities counting all of the money recovered from the raid and yes—it’s just as bad as you’d expect.

Advertisement

“Narcotics detectives executed two search warrants,” a caption on the TikTok reads. “They located more than 2 kilos of cocaine and seized more than $1.1 million in drug money.” The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Unit recovered the weapons in addition to the money and drugs through Operation Narco Navidad.

According to Marceno, the U.S. Postal Service Inspector reported to the sheriff’s office that questionable packages were coming from Puerto Rico. “When all these pieces were put together, all signs pointed to a massive amount of narcotics on its way to Lee County, Florida,” Marceno explained in a statement.

“My tactical narcotics team took the lead investigation and immediately went to work.” Suspects Roberto Enrique Navarro Rivera, 48, and Anibal Pagan, 49, were arrested. Navarro Rivera hails from North Fort Myers while Pagan hails from Cape Coral. However, they were both using addresses in Lee County.

Law enforcement officials say the storage unit that Navarro Rivera owned in North Fort Myers is where they found the $1 million. However, some things should just stay offline. Hopefully this will be the last TikTok we see from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office—or from any sheriff’s office for that matter.