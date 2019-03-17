Photo: iStock

Corinne Terrone can be seen using the N-word while spitting at a black man and woman. Terrone, a public office worker in Hamden, Conn., resigned Friday after video of her racist language in a local supermarket last week.

With more than 7,000 shares and 180,000 views, Terrone is also the subject of a report filed with the Department of Children and Families, since her children were present.

East Haven police released a statement, saying they were “aware of this disturbing video and the hate speech contained in it,” though no formal complaint had been filed.

“We have a lot of avenues to go down if somebody were to reach out to us,” said Lieutenant Joseph Murgo, according to the New Haven Register. According to Murgo, Terrone’s spitting could constitute assault.

The Hamden Public School District issued a statement against Terrone’s racist outburst.

“The language the employee used in the video is in conflict with the values of the Hamden Public School System,” the district’s statement said. “Someone who will use that sort of language in any setting, whether public or private, is not someone we want anywhere near our children. The employee is separated from service, and we hope that her children will receive the support they need after witnessing such a traumatic event.”



To add insult to unemployment, Mayor Curt Leng and Council President Michael McGarry made it clear they wanted nothing to do with Terrone’s filthy mouth.

“What I saw was vile and shocking. While I am disgusted and disheartened seeing such hateful behavior, wildly unacceptable anywhere,” the statement said. “I am thankful for the swift and effective actions taken by our school system to address this head on and make clear that hate and violence will not be tolerated.”

“Hamden values the inherent worth and dignity of all people, and the actions and statements in the video do not reflect those values,” McGarry said.

