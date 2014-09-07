Congress Vows to Act to Avoid Shutdown

In an effort to avoid a repeat of last year’s partial government shutdown, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are promising action as they return to Capitol Hill after summer break, the Associated Press reports. At the same time, they hope to define their parties for the fall campaign.

Last fall, Republican House leaders prompted a partial government shutdown over the implementation of President Barack Obama’s health law. But this year they are pushing for passage of a temporary spending bill to prevent a shutdown at month’s end and fund government agencies into mid-December, according to AP.

And barring political hijinks, the Senate is likely to go along, the report says.

GOP House members also plan to vote on legislation they say would increase jobs and energy production.

“We’re set up to paint a very stark contrast between ourselves and the Democrats who run Washington—if we take advantage of it by getting our work done and getting our message out,” House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) told colleagues in a conference call last week, AP reports.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.), AP says, seems most intent on getting precarious incumbents from Alaska, Arkansas, Louisiana and North Carolina back on the campaign trail as soon as possible.

Read more at the Associated Press.