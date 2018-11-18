Photo: Alex Brandon (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

“If Donald Trump can be president, why can’t Condoleezza Rice be an NFL coach?”

That question and others are apparently circling around the Cleveland Browns offices as ESPN reports that the former Secretary of State is in their crosshairs as their potential next head coach.

While the NFL currently has three female assistant coaches, Rice would become the first woman to interview for a head-coaching job should the Browns decide to pull the trigger.

But the better question is who the hell would want to coach the Browns? Apparently Rice, who has spent all 64 years of her life enduring the endless suffering that comes along with being a lifelong Browns fan.

Last week Cleveland GM John Dorsey mentioned he was open to hiring a woman for the position after the recent firing of Hue Jackson, and clearly he’s interested in seeing what a woman of Rice’s stature could bring to the organization.

“She’s an amazing person,” a Browns source told ESPN.

With the Denver Nuggets recently hiring hoops legend Sue Bird to join their front office as a basketball operations associate, it appears gender boundaries are continuing to crumble in professional sports. Other women of note in pro sports include Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers, Raiders strength staffer Kelsey Martinez, and Bills quality control assistant Kathryn Smith.

But while politics is her claim to fame, don’t think Rice hasn’t cut her teeth in the realm of sports as well.

Since serving as Secretary of State under President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2009, she was one of the inaugural members of the College Football Playoff selection committee and recently chaired a commission that was responsible for major changes in college basketball this year, most notably bringing an end to the controversial one-and-done rule.

So while we keep trying to tell ya’ll to listen to black women, it appears the Cleveland Browns are all ears.