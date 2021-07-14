Comedy Central Expands The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Podcast, Launches New Series Hosted by Roy Wood Jr.

(L-R) Cover art for the new The Daily Show with Trevor Noah podcast series, Beyond the Scenes; Roy Wood Jr. at the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards on March 07, 2021. Photo : Courtesy of Comedy Central/ Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association ( Getty Images )

Comedian and TV correspondent for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Roy Wood Jr. will be taking the reins of a brand new original podcast series soon.

Advertisement

Per a press release sent to The Root, Beyond the Scenes is set to provide “an inside look at how producers and writers of the Emmy-winning series use comedy to tackle a variety of complex topics, from racial injustice to sex robots.” Along with featured special guests, the weekly series will also see correspondents Dulcé Sloan, Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta, Ronny Chieng and contributor Jordan Klepper making appearances, as well.

In the debut episode, Wood Jr. will be joined by X Mayo and Ashton Womack for an in-depth discussion about therapy in the Black community as well as pertinent issues such as mental health, the Black church, protests against racial injustice, police brutality of 2020 and more. Other topics set to be explored throughout the season include: Copaganda–How Cop Shows Lie to You; Female Orgasms on Screen: A Brief Hist-HER-y; Being Black in Corporate America, Dul-Sayin’; How Female MCs Helped Shape Hip Hop; State of Black Shit and last but not least, How Racist is Boston?

“It’s a lot of issues,” Wood Jr. explained in part the trailer for his new series. “We’re talking about topics like police violence, sex robots, gun control, therapy in the Black community, the Karen epidemic, Jordan Klepper embedding with Trump supporters for a whole year, then storming the capitol his damn self and so much more.”

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper Swiftsticks $40 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

Whew, chile. I don’t know about you, but just looking at that list of all they’re about to deep-dive into just makes me realize how much of a dumpster fire 2020 really was. (And with this Delta variant out here showing its whole ass, 2021 is shaping up to highkey problematic in its own right, too.)

Hopefully, Roy Wood Jr. and the rest of the good folks over at TDS can bring some light and levity into it because Lord knows we all could use some right about now.

Advertisement

Beyond the Scenes will be available to stream wherever you get your podcasts starting July 20.