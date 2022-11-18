One thing I love about the holidays is the opportunity for all of us to gather together and enjoy the spirit of the season . This is especially true when that gathering celebrates all of our accomplishments over the p ast year. The Root 100, now entering its 13th season , has traditionally shone a light on the best and brightest Black entertainers, artists, activists, sports figures, entrepreneurs, politici ans and influencers who help shaped the culture that year . And we always do it up big!

In the past, this celebration was invite-only. Now, f or the first time ever, we are inviting everybody to join the party! Come take a seat at t he legendary Apollo Theater on December 8, 2022 to see unforgettable performances from Naomi Raine, Sammus and Candice Hoyes, as well as special appearances by Questlove and Chloe Bailey—all hosted by the extraordinary Loni Love.

I don’t know about you, but I think that after the last few years we’ve had, we deserve a night out! So I am hoping to see you uptown in Harlem on the 8th—and do keep an eye out for the complete list of this year’s honorees, which will be revealed on this website on December 1st.

Advertisement

For tickets, please click here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-root-100-2022-with-loni-new-york-new-york-12-08-2022/event/00005D71AB4C3248 . See you soon!

