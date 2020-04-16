Colin Kaepernick Jumpstarts Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Fund With $100,000 Donation

Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

Since his exile from the NFL, should-be quarterback Colin Kaepernick has poured himself into combating racial inequality in Trump’s America. And with black communities receiving the brunt of the wrath of the coronavirus, Kap has announced his plans to provide relief.

“Black and brown communities are being disproportionately devastated by COVID-19 because of hundreds of years of structural racism,” Kap said in a video posted on Twitter on Thursday. “That’s why we’ve established the Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Fund to help address these issues.”

According to the Know Your Rights Camp website, donations made to the fund will contribute towards working with local restaurants to purchase and distribute food to local communities and essential workers, partnering with organizations to assist in providing shelter relief, educating black and brown communities on how and why COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting us, acquiring and distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) and helping to stop the spread of coronavirus by paying bail to reduce prison populations.

To jumpstart these efforts, Kaepernick has donated $100,000.

Despite the fund being in its infancy, Kap and company have already hit the ground running. Earlier this week, they donated and delivered 75 meals to essential workers at The Brooklyn Hospital Center, in addition to covering the gratuity for chefs and delivery employees. And with the Know Your Rights Camp website listing New York City, Chicago, St. Louis and Milwaukee as cities with black populations that have been hit hardest by COVID-19, expect their efforts to soon expand to those communities.

For those interested in donating, you can do so here.