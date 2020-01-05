Colin Calling It: Embattled Football Superstar Under Fire for Tweets About Iran, 'America's Terrorist Attacks'

Colin Kaepernick Photo : Carmen Mandato ( Getty Images )

Damned be the black man that has an opposing opinion.

It’s been pretty much established that some people are always going to have a problem with a black person telling it like is.



Especially when it’s Colin Kaepernick, who had the nerve to express his opinion about the impending war President Donald Trump could be inciting with Thursday’s missile strike in Iraq.

On Saturday night, the embattled football superstar came under fire on social media after criticizing the United States missile strike, which claimed the life of Iran’s top military leader.

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” Kaepernick tweeted in reference to the killing of General Qassem Soleimani.

In a follow up tweet, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback wrote that “America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.”

As can be expected, reactions to his posting were fast and furious.

“You’re welcome to move to Iran. Maybe you can get a job over there?” tweeted Fox Nation host and Charlemagne The God’s favorite white woman Tomi Lahren.

“Oh but P.S. you should see what they do to protesters over there….yikes.”

Commentator Michael Knowles (no relationship to Beyoncé, Mathew or Solange) chimed in: “Colin Kaepernick: opposes America, defends terrorists.”

Ian Miles Cheong, who’s the editor of the conservative site Human Events, tweeted: “Kaepernick exposes himself as having no knowledge of the 1979 Iranian revolution or how the country came to be what it is.”

Some person who goes by the name of Chad Prather aka The Political Cowboy produced comical video (from his car with his dog) responding to the man he referred to as “the Bob Ross-inspired dude bro with the dude fro” titled So Long Colin Kaepernick reading him and Nike the riot act.

“He stands for something that is both disgusting and dangerous to the tattered fabric of our society,” he said.

Another person, named Robby Starbuck who identifies as a Cuban American and a free thinker, added his two bitcoins to the conversation.

Advertisement

“There’s nowhere in the world Kaep could’ve made millions playing football. The freedom that made it possible & was paid for with the blood of Americans of all races. He’s shown his gratitude by defending Fidel Castro, Qasem Soleimani and Iran while hating those who keep us safe.”

Kaepernick, who gained widespread attention for his on-field kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality, is a true rabble rouser.

Dude is like nepetalactone for the conservative-leaning pundits and the poor people that love them.

Wondering what ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith will have to say about this on Monday.