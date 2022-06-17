With Juneteenth 2022 just days away, CNN has revealed it will host a special live concert featuring some of the biggest names in music and entertainment in commemoration of the holiday.

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom is set to air live worldwide from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on CNN. Don Lemon will help host the pre-show, which is slated to begin at 7p.m. ET on June 19th and highlight “African-American advocates, trailblazers and creators.”

The night will also be filled with phenomenal performances from some of the biggest names in music and entertainment, both past and present. Those performers include: Anthony Hamilton, Bell Biv Devoe, Billy Porter, Chaka Khan, Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Earth, Wind and Fire, Jhené Aiko, Jill Scott, Killer Mike, Lucky Daye, Mary Mary, Michelle Williams, Mickey Guyton, Ne-Yo, Robert Glasper, The Roots, and The Re-Collective Orchestra, a 68-piece all-Black symphony orchestra. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will also be making an appearance and to give special remarks.

The show is being produced by Shawn Gee of Live Nation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Questlove and Adam Blackstone serving as musical directors.

“It’s a moment to celebrate and reflect on Black independence and the Black experience,” said Gee according to CNN. “It’s also a moment to raise awareness and shine light on the miles we still need to travel to true equity. We hope to see you there.”

Added CNN’s Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Johnita Due, “We knew it was important to our country and important to our audiences to shed light on the meaning and significance of Juneteenth. And not only as an historic event but really as a way to engage and educate people about what still needs to happen for all of us to achieve freedom and justice.”

Be sure tune in to Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom when it airs live Sunday, June 19 only on CNN.