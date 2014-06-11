Cleveland Dad Fires Gun During Argument and Kills 2-Year-Old Son

An Ohio dad is currently sitting in prison for killing his 2-year-old son after shooting into his family’s apartment, New York’s Daily News reports.

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Derrice Alexander, 23, of Cleveland reportedly has a history of domestic violence. Early Tuesday morning at around 5:30, after an allegedly heated fight with the mother of his child, Alexander left the residence before turning around and firing a round at the apartment, the news site notes.

That round hit his small son, Derrice Alexander Jr., who was reportedly standing on the steps. Alexander dropped the gun and fled the scene, running to a nearby relative’s home, where he was arrested.

The toddler was transported to the hospital but succumbed to the gunshot wound. Authorities told local reporters that it was unlikely that Alexander intentionally aimed at his son.

A convicted felon, Alexander was previously imprisoned for assault and attempted assault.

Read more at the Daily News.