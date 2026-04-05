The GOP is losing its Black voices as Trump fails to turn Endorsements into Black votes

With President Donald Trump‘s endorsement secured, MAGA Republican and Florida House candidate Jon Maples was supposed to win the recent March election. Trump’s urgent call to support the Black Republican marked a rare and memorable sign of the president’s approval. Despite that, Maples lost to a Democrat by less than 800 votes.

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What does it say, in that case, when even an endorsement from the president cannot deliver a victory in a very red voting district? In the case of Maples and other Black conservatives, the answer may lie in a disconnect between them and much of Black America– a divide which hasn’t been truly addressed.

The disparities become clear when you look at the current make up of Congress. All four Black House Republicans– Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt, Fla. Rep. Byron Donalds, Utah Rep. Burgess Owens and Mich. Rep. John James– are notably exiting Congress in January, putting the GOP in an even harder position to connect to Black voters. And given Trump juggling war in Iran, immigration and inflation crises at home and his mission to “Make America Great Again,” it’s unclear if he’s noticed or plans to address the potential lack of Black representation in his own party.

Other Black conservatives like former Va. Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears have been forced to watch from the sidelines. She’s an anomaly in her own right as a Black women and ultraconservative with a military background. On paper, Earle-Sears is just the type of leader that President Trump would usually endorse, but she barely received a head nod from the president during her campaign for state governor. She lost to current Va. Gov. Abigail Spanberger, a white female Democrat.

The president does keep a few Black conservatives nearby, however, notably including S.C. Sen. Tim Scott, whose close relationship with Trump prompted consideration for Trump’s running mate in 2024. We know exactly how that story went, however, with the president tapping Ohio Sen. JD Vance, a less experienced former Trump critic… but a white male able to reach Trump’s core audience in ways that made him a better pick for Trump.

And speaking of Trump and his presidential cabinet, you’d only be able to find one Black face in the sea of white ones: Scott Turner, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Funny enough, Trump appointed Dr. Ben Carson for the same position during his first term… making them the only Black folks to serve in Trump’s cabinets so far.

This is, of course, all happening as many signs continue to point towards a shift in the political landscape for Black Americans. According to Pew Research, 7 percent of Black voters over age 50 identify lean Republican compared to 17 percent of Black voters under 50 aligning with the GOP. Whether you agree with Black conservatism or not, there’s an undeniable pull within the Black community toward conservative views.

In this context, the visible lack of Black conservatism leadership becomes a missed opportunity on the GOP’s part just as well as an issue of representation. As midterm elections approach, Black voters might prove vital for Republicans to win either majority in Congress.

Black Americans have maintained the strongest voting front compared to any other ethnic group. We bet you remember that 92 percent of Black women for former Vice President Kamala Harris. That makes Black voters one of the most powerful political voices, and arguably one of the most valuable.

We’ve seen Trump try to make amends with Black Americans to hopefully win more Black voters. But with little to no Black MAGA leadership at the forefront of the movement, Black folks don’t seem very hopeful that Trump should speak for them.