The African Pope Behind Easter That You Never Heard of

Years before Christianity expanded across continents, an African-born bishop sat at the center of one of its earliest power struggles—helping shape how the faith would be practiced for years to come.

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As we embark on Easter—known by Christians as “Resurrection Sunday”—let’s unpack who Pope Victor I was, and why his legendary influence in the early church still shapes how the holy holiday is observed today.

Pope Victor I: The African Architect of Easter

Victor I is believed to have been born in what was known as Roman Africa—a region covering parts of present-day Tunisia and Libya, and at the time, a major cultural hub of the ancient world. While his exact birth year remains unclear, historical records place his papacy between 189 and 199 A.D, per Britanica.

While his name might not ring bells like some of the later popes, Victor I was making major moves early—pushing for Christians to celebrate Easter on a Sunday instead of aligning it with the Jewish Passover, a debate that had the early church somewhat divided. He’s also often recognized as one of the first African popes and played a role in shifting the church in Rome toward using Latin more widely.



Furthermore, Pope Victor I is one of at least three popes described as “Black,” alongside Miltiades and Gelasius I, according to the Adrian Dominican Sisters.

The White Tradition: “Sunday’s Best”

Elevated view of smiling Black Priest standing in front of a congregation outside a church holding a bible.

Pope Victor I marked a turning point for early Christians during his time as pope—and one major tradition still echoes today. The Roman leader initiated that newly baptized believers dressed in white linen garments in order to symbolize their rebirth, purity, and the holy transition of stepping into a new life, per African American Registry. This move is regarded by many historians as the ancestor of the “Sunday Best” tradition in the Black church.

Till this very day, that imagery—moving from death into renewal—is a powerful visual in the church, and continues to show up in how the holiday is observed every single year. The message was clear: leaving behind the old and emerging anew.

The early days of the church weren’t exactly neat and tidy, and conversations about its leaders can still some spark some fierce debate. However, Pope Victor I played a key role in shaping Easter as we know it, from setting the timing of the holiday and the rituals after baptism to stepping out in our “Sunday’s Best” church attire. The influence of this African-born leader is felt as we celebrate, even still today.

